Police Arrest Man in Waldorf for Rape and Sexual Abuse of Two Teen Girls

January 2, 2019
Sherman Kelly jr, 39, of Hyattsville

Sherman Kelly jr, 39, of Hyattsville

On Friday December 21, 2018, police from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a report of an assault.

The adult female complainant received a text message from a 14-year-old female saying that Sherman Kelly jr, 39, of Hyattsville, had sexual intercourse with her the night before at a residence in Waldorf.

The 14-year-old female and a 12-year-old female told police that Kelly had sexually assaulted them. The 14-year-old victim stated to police that the assaults have been taking place over the course of 6 months and the 12-year-old stated that they started when she was “8 or 9.”

Kelly was arrested and charged with rape second degree, sex abuse of a minor/continued course of conduct, rape second degree, sex abuse of a minor/continued course of conduct, sex abuse of a minor, and sex abuse of a minor.

Kelly is currently being held on a no bond status and is due in Charles County District Court on January 18, 2019.

Sherman Kelly jr, 39, of Hyattsville

Sherman Kelly jr, 39, of Hyattsville

This entry was posted on January 2, 2019 at 10:33 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to Police Arrest Man in Waldorf for Rape and Sexual Abuse of Two Teen Girls

  1. Anonymous on January 2, 2019 at 11:01 am

    Dead man walking

    Reply
    • Butt Hurts on January 2, 2019 at 12:48 pm

      The pain train is coming….woooot woooot.

      Reply
  2. Typical on January 2, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    I wonder where Big Dookie is these days??

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on January 2, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    put him in gen pop and tell everyone what he did

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 2, 2019 at 1:19 pm

      Yes

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.