Police Arrest Man in Waldorf for Rape and Sexual Abuse of Two Teen Girls

On Friday December 21, 2018, police from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a report of an assault.

The adult female complainant received a text message from a 14-year-old female saying that Sherman Kelly jr, 39, of Hyattsville, had sexual intercourse with her the night before at a residence in Waldorf.

The 14-year-old female and a 12-year-old female told police that Kelly had sexually assaulted them. The 14-year-old victim stated to police that the assaults have been taking place over the course of 6 months and the 12-year-old stated that they started when she was “8 or 9.”

Kelly was arrested and charged with rape second degree, sex abuse of a minor/continued course of conduct, rape second degree, sex abuse of a minor/continued course of conduct, sex abuse of a minor, and sex abuse of a minor.

Kelly is currently being held on a no bond status and is due in Charles County District Court on January 18, 2019.

