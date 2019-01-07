Dunkirk Man Arrested for Assault and Trespassing at Subway

On Sunday December 16, 2018 deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Subway in Dunkirk for the report of a disorderly person, later identified as Michael Keller, 55 of Dunkirk.

A Subway employee told police that the disorderly person had been in and out of the business threatening and harassing employees. They told police, Keller had been issued a notice not to trespass on Wednesday October, 17, 2018.

Police made contact with Keller and he was taken to the ground and arrested after ignoring several commands and trying to hit a police officer. While being transported to the jail, Keller made threatening comments towards a Subway employee.

Keller was charged with disorderly conduct, trespass/private property, and assault second degree, and was released a few hours later on a $3000 bond. He is due in district court on February 08, 2019.

