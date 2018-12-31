VIDEO: Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in California Injuries Two Children and Three Adults

On Sunday, December 30, 2018, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Shady Mile Drive and Three Notch Road in California, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident.
Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision with two patients trapped, and citizens rendering aid on two children from the Honda.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported two pediatric patients and one adult from the scene to area trauma centers for their injuries.
Three adult patients were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and investigating the crash.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene to assist with crowd control after several requests were made by emergency personnel on the scene.
SMECO, and Maryland State Highway were contacted due to damage to a utility pole, stop light, and crosswalk sign.
Witnesses who provided first aid prior to arrival of rescue crews said the children were not in their child safety seats in the Honda Accord when they first opened the back door, it is unknown if they came out of their seat during the accident or were not restrained prior. The witnesses also said the Honda ran the red light prior to striking the Audi.
