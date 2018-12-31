3 Children Killed on Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill in Motor Vehicle Crash

December 30, 2018

On Sunday, December 30, 2018, at approximately 9:45 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment on Route 210 (Indian Head Highway) at Wilson Bridge Drive in Oxon Hill.

The crash involved three vehicles, with 2 adults and 1 pediatric trapped in one of the vehicles.

Fire officials say three children died in the crash.

At least two adults were safely extracted and tended to by medics.

