Nanjemoy Woman Arrested After Stealing Three Handguns to Cover Drug Debt

On Tuesday December 11, 2018 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Port Tobacco Road for the report of a theft.

The victim told police the he had three handguns stolen from his residence and that there were no signs of forced entry. He told police that he believed that his daughter, Aaren Alexandra Olson, 23, of Nanjemoy, who has drug problems, likely stole his firearms.

During the investigation, officers learned that a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380, with a 6 round magazine and a 10 round magazine, a Springfield .45 XDS and a laser flashlight attachment, and a .357 revolver had been stolen.

Olson told police that she had stolen the firearms to sell to another person because she needed to repay a drug debt.

Olson was placed under arrest and was charged with theft $1,500 to under $25,000.

On December 21, 2018, Olson was released on a $3,000 bond and is due in district court on February 12, 2019.

