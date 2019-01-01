Lexington Park Drug Dealer Arrested After Running and Hiding From Police

On Thursday December 20, 2018, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a green Honda Accord in the area of Westbury Blvd on Pegg Road, in Lexington Park.

The driver, later identified as De Aundre Tyrique Keys, 21 of Lexington Park, stopped at the clubhouse on Westbury Blvd., and fled on foot towards Warwick Court. When Keys exited the vehicle, he dropped money, a bag of crack cocaine, and a digital scale on the ground while running.

After crawling and hiding under two separate vehicles, Keys was placed under arrest and informed the troopers that he does not have a driver’s license and ran because he was scared. A check through NCIC revealed that Key’s driver’s license was suspended and that he also had an active arrest warrant.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was initiated and $1,770 in cash, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale were recovered.

Troopers found two ballistic carriers (police tactical vests) with “POLICE” labeled on them and there was a pair of handcuffs inside the pocket of one. Two cellphones were also recovered and seized from the search of the vehicle.

Keys said that he smokes crack and marijuana and that he was just a “runner”. Keys told police the vests were his cousins Halloween costume, however could not provide the name of his cousin, because he had a lot of them,

Keys was charged with CDS possession- not marijuana, CDS possession with intent to distribute, fail to obey lawful order, and resisting arrest. Keys was issued a civil citation for the marijuana less than 10 grams and citations for the traffic violations.

Keys was released a few hours later on a $1,500 bond