Claims of Sexual Assaults in Great Mills Leads to Charges for Prince Frederick Man

January 3, 2019

Nathan Williams, 51 of Prince Frederick

On Wednesday September 19, 2018 Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a foot patrol at Foxchase Apartments when approached by the female victim say that she wanted to report a crime.

The victim told police that over the past year she had been sexually assaulted by Nathan Williams, 51, of Prince Frederick.

An investigation revealed that according to a witness and the victim, the assault had repeatedly happened and both the witness and the victim were able to identify Williams.

Police were unable to contact Williams at that time and have requested that he be charged with sex offense fourth degree and assault second degree.

Williams was contacted on December 24, 2018 and charged.

