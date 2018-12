On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to St. Charles Parkway between Northgate Place and Nick’s of Clinton for a motor vehicle accident.

Authorities at the scene reported a red four door passenger vehicle off the roadway and into a wood line.

An 18-year-old female was transported to an area trauma center.

A female in her 20’s was taken from the scene with CPR in progress.

One person in the vehicle was confirmed deceased at the scene.