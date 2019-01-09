UPDATE: 21-Year-Old Driver in Motor Vehicle Crash That Killed Her 15-Year-Old Sister on New Years Eve Dies

UPDATE 1/9/2019: On January 9, 2019, Nadia Mourtaj, 21, of Waldorf was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries she sustained in a car crash that occurred on December 31.
Nadia was driving a passenger car northbound on St. Charles Parkway near Gateway Plaza in Waldorf when she lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree.
Her 15-year-old sister, Zeyneb Mourtaj, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
An 18-year-old relative, Meklit Techlehaimanot, who was also in the car, suffered a broken arm.
Since the crash, Nadia had been in a hospital in critical condition until she passed away earlier this morning.
Cpl. K. Syvertsen of the Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation
UPDATE 1/1/2019: On December 31, 2018, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the driver of a Mercury Milan passenger car was traveling northbound on St. Charles Parkway just north of St Marks Drive in Waldorf when the vehicle started skidding, left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, Nadia Mourtaj, 21, was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center and then transported to Washington Medical Center where she is in critical condition.
The front seat passenger, Meklit Teclehaimanot, 18, was transported to Prince George’s Hospital where she was treated and released.
The rear seat passenger, Zeyneb Mourtaj, 15, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The Mourtajs are sisters and Teclehaimanot is a relative.
All three are from Waldorf.
Cpl. K. Syvertsen of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.
12/31/2018: On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to St. Charles Parkway between Northgate Place and Nick’s of Clinton for a motor vehicle accident.
Authorities at the scene reported a red four door passenger vehicle off the roadway and into a wood line.
An 18-year-old female was transported to an area trauma center.
A female in her 20’s was taken from the scene with CPR in progress.
One person in the vehicle was confirmed deceased at the scene.
I know the girls… they are amazing young ladies.
They are amazing girls and if you don’t have something good to say don’t talk crap. Prayers for her and her family.
Everyone pray for the Mourtaj family I love you guys I pray things get better
I knew her personally, she went to my school and was a light. That’s not cool to say sum like that. We couldn’t take her into the new years and on everyone’s snapchat she’s on there. Half the people ain’t even know her buh still put her on there. Such a beautiful n talented young girl to be taken away from us like this
Please keep all negative comments about my family members to yourself. All we need are prayers. Please send prayers to our family.
Say something good or shut up, definately you need to go back to school. My deepest condoleance to the family, so sad a wonderful young girl been taken like this.
My daughter is one of this young ladies’ best friends. She can’t stop crying and I can’t stop crying for her and the family. Such a smart and beautiful girl with so much promise. We’ll miss you sweetie.
I am so sorry for your loss I don’t know her, but hearing news like this makes me sad.
My thoughts and prayers goes out to her friends and family. ❤️
If you are friends of the family, please do not let them see this! Some people that seem to be experts in everything except minding their own business have something to say. She was a child, they are all children! I pray that you are never in this position! You have crossed so many lines by being a negative piece of crap! (The people talking bad!) she is someone’s daughter, she is someone’s family, she is someone’s family and more importantly this was a tragic accident! So keep your negativity to yourself! That is all!
All three of the girls are amazing and beautiful and so intelligent I knew the one that passed personally she was so kind hearted and had a good soul she lit up the room nothing will ever be the same without her I send my condolences to all of her friends and family and will be praying for you all stay strong LLZ
Let the caravane pass, and let that nasty person bark! You have no compassion your heart; losing a child is not that simple; the parents need as much support, compassion and prayers during this difficult time NOT disrespect comments from an ignorant person like you.
Can you please keep me update. Please !! Especially on Nadia. I can give my personal number.
So sad! Many many prayers!!!!
My Deepest Sympathy to the family that lost
their daughter just know she is now a sweet angel,So sorry for your loss!
That girl was a beautiful soul. She had her whole life ahead of her and it was stolen by the devil. We should be honoring her memory and everyday will get a little easier. I’m thankful that the others made it out alive and I pray for Nadia’s speedy recovery. We love you Zey, you’ll forever live in our hearts .
You will forever be missed Set, and you will live on in our hearts. Heaven couldn’t wait for you.
Cried all last night, cried first thing this morning, drove past the site and cried some more but actually cried! This will NOT be easy for my family! Babygirl lost her best friend, we lost a daughter! “TruthTeller” I’d really love to give you a GOOOODDD PEACE of my mind with a lil extra spice but you aren’t even worth it cause you wouldn’t even post your real name. Maybe you are scum…maybe YOU yourself lost a loved one due to speed by the hands of another and you’re bitter, maybe you are a drug addict or alcoholic with no heart to feel remorseful . No matter what the deal is, one things for certain ….you can’t walk around with bitterness, unforgiveness and speaking negativity like this cause Karma…. she’s that B&(;€ and she never plays fair! For YOUR SAKE, i hope you prayed for forgiveness no sooner than you hit the send button! Trust… you will reap that in which you sow!
I’m so sorry, Please let me know if Nadia is okay. I’m falling apart.
Our prayers are with the family and friends, I’m sorry for the lost of such amazing young girl. We will miss you. We love you and know that you are with the Heavenly Father. The last time Zey stayed the night at my home with my daughter and friends I was so amazed by her caring way., Zey was special, loving, caring and a joy to be around, we will miss her dearly. Please know that we share in your loss, that we’re praying without cease and anything we can do to be of assistance to the family we will. God has Zey and will keep the family during this trying time, we loved Zey and love the family.
Incredibly sad a child lost her life…it’s heartbreaking for that family and unless you’ve lost a child, you have absolutely no idea what this family is going through. My heart breaks for them.
Now is not the time for finger pointing and accusations. Unless you were the one behind the wheel you have no business speculating on what happened. For TruthTeller, regardless of what the image shows…you just don’t know. Let this little girl’s loved ones, family and friends grieve. It is a long and difficult process and some will carry this the rest of their lives. For some, there will be no recovery, just one big giant gaping hole of change. Show a little class and above all else, rise above your need to play keyboard warrior and show some respect for the family. Oh, I’m sure your sitting their watching Fox news ranting about your freedom of speech, praying you get the wall built spending literally BILLIONS while there is a parent within 5 miles of you trying to figure out how to feed their children tomorrow. While it may be true that you have that right to speech…the right to social acceptance of what you say is never guaranteed and is NOT protected. NOBODY cares about your picyaune commentary, idiot.
I drove southbound on St Charles Parkway yesterday, and saw the car at the bottom of the roadway. I knew right away that it couldn’t have been a mild crash. There was a chilly rain at the time. My condolences to all those affected by this. It pains me to read that a 15 year old young lady is no longer with us. She had her whole life ahead of her. I wish I didn’t have to read or head about so many youth dying out on our roads today. I remember the crash that happened a couple of years ago near the mall, where mere high school students were said to have been doing over 80mph and slammed into a stoplight pole. That was obviously driver negligence. However, it’s still to early to assume that the drive in this scenario was driving too fast on wet roads. A few years ago, I was driving on 381 in Brandywine one night, and I was no where near speeding. Suddenly, my car started skidding; and, lucky for me, there was no oncoming car at the time, or I would have slammed in to it. I was able able to regain control of the car. Braking definitely made it worse. I honestly think there was oil on the roadway at the time. I was not speeding and not at hydroplaning speed. Also, you will hydroplane much more easily if you don’t keep your tires replaced. There are many other factors that can cause accidents like this to occur. You shouldn’t immediately assume that they were speeding. Did you see it happen? I agree that there should be a guard-rail along this roadway where the crash occurred. I drive through here all the time. And while I do see too many drivers speeding through here, we shouldn’t apply that to this case until all the facts are in. The worst thing you can do is hurt family and friends of these young ladies by assuming they were negligent. If the same thing happened to someone you loved, how would you feel if people openly blamed them as being the culprit and negligent? You’d pretty pissed off. Show some respect for Christ’s sake!
My grand baby came to me about this story. It’s sad for this accident to happen. But what’s sadder is a family that has lost there daughter and a sister that will forever be carrying a guilt of her sister drying while she was driving. The physical pain will be gone but the mental pain is forever. Saying something negative does not correct what happened. The age of 21 to me is still a person that is learning to drive. The weather was bad and it’s hard for people with a long time driving record to handle rain. To the family and friends please know that stupidity runs rampart with some folks and they don’t know what to say out of there mouth. My deepest heart felt sympathy goes out to the family and friends that will have an empty spot in their life.
If ANYONE has any ill words to say about Nadia or Zeyneb come see me
That’s so tragic all love to her family #LLZ
Ever since hearing of this tragedy (which hits home because my daughter had her as a student) I have been praying for the families involved. The many comments which I believe anyone would deem as uncalled for; are not only lacking empathy for this family, but have, in so many ways, jumped to conclusions without a police report. If there was wrong-doing by the driver then, if she lives, she will live with the consequences for the rest of her life – no matter what the authorities conclude. If this is deemed an unavoidable accident then it still has cut short the life (and perhaps lives) of precious young people with great promise and potential. My prayers continue for the family. Now my prayers are engaged for those who have jumped to conclusions and spewed unacceptable viewpoints of such a sad incident. There will be lessons to learn I’m sure in this tragedy – it seems the greatest lesson is to remember to treat others as you would like to be treated…
All these comments is not making it better for anyone. The truth is, there was an accident and a child is dead as a result. Accidents happen everyday, and right now is not the time to play the blaming game. Zeynab is dead, we will never see her beautiful smile again, and Nadia is not medically clear as yet. A family is in morning and a sister will live with regrets for the rest of her life knowing she was at the wheels of the terrible accident that took her beloved sister’s life. Lets show our Support to the family by ignoring all the negative comments. “PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO THEM”.
Lets Keep Zeynab alive in our thoughts by sharing moments of how she has impacted our lives (parents of her friends) and those of her classmates.
Let do something good for the Mourtaj family by keeping Zeynab spirit alive. Lets change the atmosphere by sharing our memories of Zeynab. Every parent of a child, who knew Zeyned, and all her classmate, lets come together and stop the negative comments. Let show our tributes to Zeynab, for the kindness she showed to our children, truly she was one of a kind.Thank you Sara Ghebre for raising such a beautiful and thoughtful young lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and family. We continue to lift Nadia up in prayer, I Pray that God will intervene on her behalf, We pray for complete healing and restoration, mentally, emotionally and physically in Jesus name, Amen
Thank you for this post. Amen to your prayer! Let’s pray for the families and like you said keep her spirit alive. Zeynab was a blessing too many and touched so many others just by her presence. I will continue praying for her family and friends. And I will pray for those who have posted such negative comments….someone has lost there life, let’s try to find some empathy and sympathy in our hearts. Love and light! God bless! Amen!
An update concerning the young sister Zeyneb Prayer will be held on Friday morning at La Plata Mosque, 111 Howard St, La Plata, MD. 301-609-8769.The Funeral will be at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Rd, Waldorf, MD.
Heavenly Father I pray for this Anonymous person who may had some emotional guilt and is using his/ her time to say things that are painful at a time when friends and love ones are grieving. It is not about who was driving fast and blaming the driver will not bring back our beloved Zeyneb. Father God I pray that you will show mercy to this person and remove the evil spirit that lives in them. That evil spirit that enjoys feeding on people’s emotional pain. Whatever the circumstances that has allow them to be so thoughtless, I pray that your Holy Spirit will bring peace to this person’s spirit right now. Fill the void that this person is experiencing right now. I rebuke every evil thoughts that is presence in this person heart, and release a fresh anointing of your peace. Father I pray that you will humble this person, and open their eyes and heart so that they may see and know that a community is grieving and that the family needs our support. Help this person to realize that religion has nothing to do with someone’s death a driver who may or may not have been driving recklessly is not what we are talking about right now. Help this person Lord God to show some respect whatever is causing them to be so hurtful I pray in the name of Jesus that you God will touch their hearts whatever is causing them to be so bitter, I pray that you willl bring about healing to their soul. I pray also Lord for everyone who will respond to this anonymous person’s comment, that they will not to curse at him/her, but to show him/her love, because love covers a multitude of sins. so I left this person up to you in love Lord and I pray that you will comfort their soul in Jesus name amen
Amen !
Thank you, what time?