Norfolk Man Found with One Stolen Car Attempts to Purchase Another Vehicle With Fake ID in Waldorf

On Friday December 21, 2018 Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a fraud which occurred at the Waldorf Chevrolet car dealership.

An employee from the dealership told police that “Joe James”, later identified as Milton Nathan James, 39 of Norfolk, VA, attempted to purchase a 2016 Honda Odyssey, valued at $36,640 with fraudulent identification.

Once the dealership agreed to the sale, it was determined that the identification that James used was fraudulent. To initiate the sale, James gave the dealership a Florida drivers license.

At approximately 2:25 p.m. James returned to the dealership to pick up the vehicle. James saw the officers pull into the dealership and proceeded to flee on foot across Crain Highway. James was arrested and told police that his name was “Marco Joe James” and his birth date was September 7, 1979 and provided a Virginia driver license with the same information.

When officers searched James, they found his wallet which contained an id card for an auction house which had the name “Milton James Jr.” A check of that name showed several tattoos and a photograph that match James. During the course of the investigation it was revealed that James had created the documents to purchase the vehicle.

When James was confronted about his real name, he told officers that Milton James was his old name. James has used many aliases and his mother was also detained at the dealership. She was driving a 2011 Audi that was registered to Joe James purchased by him the same way on December 15, 2018.

James was arrested and charged with attempted theft $25,000 to under $100,000, attempted motor vehicle/unlawful taking, possess/use false government id documents, fraud id info theft $25,000 to under $100,000.

James was initially held with out bond but was released on a $5,000 bond on December 26, 2018 and is due in district court on February 12, 2019.

