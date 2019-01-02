Ridge Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart in California

On Monday December 24,2018 Deputy First Class Steinbach was working his secondary employment assignment at the California Walmart when he was alerted by an employee of a shoplifter.

Evelyn Dean, 47 of Ridge, was seen trying to conceal merchandise inside a backpack that she had taken from the store. Dean had removed the tags off of various clothing items and put them into the backpack.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Dean had previously been served a notice not to trespass on July 15, 2018 by Cpl. Pesante of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Dean admitted to police that she was attempting to steal the items but was stopped before she could leave.

Dean was arrested and charged with theft $100 to $1,500 and trespass private property and is due in district court on January 24, 2019. Dean was released on her on recognizance on December 26, 2018.

