One Injured After Head-on Motor Vehicle Accident in Callaway

On Monday, December 31, 2018 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Medic 1 from the St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support unit, called in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Piney Point Road and Point Lookout Road with one subject trapped.

Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and found two vehicles in the roadway with both patients out of the vehicles.

The single occupant/driver from the sedan was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening. The single occupant/driver of the truck signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

