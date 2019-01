Peacefully on Saturday, December 22, 2018, Phillip Leroy Nicholson departed this earthly life at Prince George’s Hospital Center. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 9:00am until time of service 11:00am at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church 601 8th Street, Laurel, MD 20707. Interment will follow at Maryland National Memorial Park.

