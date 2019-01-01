Agnes Imogene Summers, 65, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 24, 2018 at her home. She was born on December 6, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD and was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Victoria Quade Morgan and John Mitchell Morgan, Sr. Agnes was the loving wife of George Edward Summers. She is survived by her daughter Amy Lynn Wathen (Timmy) of Charlotte Hall, MD, 3 grandchildren Shelby Wathen, Bradley Wathen and Timothy Wathen. Along with 1 great grandson David Wathen. As well as her siblings Leonard Vernon Morgan, Stephen Sylvester Morgan, James Harvey Morgan, Pearl Elizabeth Pfuhl, Joseph Ambrose Morgan, Mark Wayne Morgan, Robert Lewis Morgan, Marlene Cecelia Tippett, Ronald Matthew Morgan, Donald Francis Morgan, and David Allen Morgan. She was preceded in death by her siblings John Mitchell Morgan, Jr, and William Clifton Morgan.

Agnes was a life long St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She graduated from La Plata High School. Agnes was a homemaker and grandmother. Agnes worked for many years at different jobs. She worked at Hills Club, Korner Karryout and the Center for Life Enrichment. She cleaned homes, cared for the elderly and cared for her grandkids when they were young. She was a kind and caring woman who would help anyone she could. Her home was always open to anyone that needed a place to stay. She smiled often despite what life threw her way. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren. Agnes was known by many and loved by all. She will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 11:30 Am to 12:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will be private.