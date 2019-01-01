On December 22, 2018, Myrtle Cecelia Lyles Pinkney grasped her heavenly father’s hand and went on home to glory. Cecelia (her preferred name) was born in Bryantown, MD to Theodore and Irene Watson Lyles on February 10, 1928. She grew up and attended school in Charles County. Cecelia married Wesley Pinkney on March 7, 1986.

Cil (as Wesley called her) overcame a devasting automobile accident she wasn’t expected to survive. Not only did she survive, but she lived a long life, loved hard, and seldom complained about her struggles. Gambling with Wesley was one of her pastimes, and Maryland Live was her favorite casino. She spent time sitting in her front window enjoying nature and entertaining company, always offering a cool drink or a snack. Some would say she had a smart mouth or quick wit until the end, famously saying, “Every closed eye aint sleep!” Cil often tried to wrangle her husband from beneath a car, or she gave in and rode along with him on his auto repair adventures. She enjoyed talking with the children, and boldly sharing news of their accomplishments. Cil loved her dog Forklift, and he became one of her closest friends in the end.

Left to cherish Cecelia’s memory is her husband Wesley; daughter Evelyn Stewart Shirriel (Kenneth); dedicated stepson John Stewart Jr.; her Pinkney children: Marietta, James (Brenda), Ronald (Adrienne), Anthony (Vickie), Irene Gray (Lawrence), Mark (Lisa), Rose Butler (Clemon), and Patrick (Roxanne); numerous grandchildren including: Timothy Plater, Angell Travis (Cornell), Toma Stewart, and Nathania Butler; a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a brother, Arthur Lyles; and too many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to name.

Cecelia is preceded in death by her parents: Theodore and Irene Watson Lyles; step children: Charles and John Pinkney; and siblings: Mary Booth, Juanita Butler, Doris Chapman, Helen Monroe, John, Theodore, and William Lyles.

Family and friends will unite on Monday, Jan. 7 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Interment immediately following at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.