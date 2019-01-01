Barbara May “Barb” Baumgartner, 89 of Lexington Park, MD formerly of Topsham, Maine, passed away on December 28, 2018 in Lexington Park, MD. Born February 17, 1929 in Lewiston, ME, she was the daughter of the late Sara and Perly Gowell.

Barb was the loving wife of the late Henry “Pete” Baumgartner whom she married on June 14, 1952 in Brunswick, ME and who preceded her in death on January 22, 2011, they had a whirlwind courtship and Barb knew they would be soul mates and best friends for life when they met.

She is survived by her children: Cary Vincent “Vince” Baumgartner and Lisa Ann Winkelmann both of Hollywood, MD. Siblings: Perly Gowell and Richard Gowell both of Brunswick, ME and Norma Floyd of Vancouver, WA, grandchildren: Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth) Baumgartner, Carrie Alice Baumgartner, Alex B. Krepacki and Megan L. Winkelmann, Barb was preceded in death by siblings; Corrine Gowell, Johnny Gowell and Nellie Gowell.

Barb moved to St. Mary’s county from Trenton, NJ in 1958, she was a housewife, a cafeteria worker at Lexington Park Elementary she also worked in customer service in the Commissary at Patuxent River Naval Base she retired in 1974.

Barb had a great Maine accent, she enjoyed spending time with family, quilting, bowling, gardening, baking and feeding the birds, she was hilarious, kind, loving, sweet and very generous always putting herself last. Her children and family were so very important to her.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop William McClean officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s and/or the Humane Society.