William “Gary” Robrecht, 74, of Piney Point, MD formerly of St. George Island, MD passed away on December 28, 2018 in LaPlata, MD. Born on June 30, 1944 in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Laura Josephine Robrecht. Gary was the loving husband of Mary Jean Robrecht whom he married on February 16, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD and who preceded him in death on September 25, 1991. Gary is survived by his children; Annette Marie Gill (Douglas) of LaPlata, MD, JoAnne Roberts (Terrel) of LaPlata, MD and Laura Renee Reilly (Richard) of Annapolis, MD and 8 grandchildren.

Gary was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident. He attended Ryken High School for 2 years then graduated from Great Mills High School in 1962. Gary served in the United States Army for 6 years from 1962- March 31, 1969. His Duty Stations included Germany and Fort Meade, MD. He was employed as a Federal Firefighter for Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD for 25 years retiring in 1994. When he wasn’t working as a firefighter at Pax River, he was a Waterman at heart both oystering and crabbing. He loved this lifestyle and was a true guru of the water. Gary was a great educator of the water, ways of the water, waterfowl hunting and hunting with his beloved “Bear”, his yellow Labrador retriever! He was an avid gun collector, whose knowledge and enthusiasm for not only the guns but also the history behind them. He enjoyed carving duck decoys and going to yard sales. Gary was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Maryland Watermans Association and National Rifle Association.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM in St. George Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in St. George Catholic Church Cemetery St. George Island. Pallbearers will be; Douglas Gill, Terrel Roberts, Rich Reilly, Tyler Gill, Aaron Roberts and William A Goddard, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Bobby Lynch, Douglas Goddard Brent Matthew Robecht and Jimmy Robrecht.

Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 11454 Alexandria, VA 22312 and/or American Heart Association Southern Maryland Division Eastern Region P.O. Box 1508 Solomons, MD 20688.