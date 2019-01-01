Theodore Robert Skrabacz, 86, of Lexington Park, MD passed away December 24, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 29, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Walter and Mary Rodak Skrabacz.

In 1953 Theodore enlisted in the United States Navy then transferred to the Coast Guard and again to the United States Air Force where is proudly served his country for over 20 dedicated years before retiring as a Tech Sergeant in 1973. On December 3, 1955, he married his beloved wife, Shirley Ann Cullison at Holy Face Catholic Church in Great Mills, MD. Together they celebrated over 63 wonderful years of marriage. In 1956 he graduated from St. Louis University, Parks Air College with an Associate’s degree in Aviation and Technology. He had a private pilot’s license, was a flight instructor, and loved to fly. He was happiest when he was in one of his planes soaring high in the sky. He passed his love for flying to his children. He also enjoyed traveling to Virginia, Florida, Hawaii, California, Texas and Las Vegas, NV. He and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary cruising the Caribbean. He loved spending time with his family, especially all his grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, Shirley, he is also survived by his children: Richard Skrabacz (Robin) of Swansboro, NC, Michael Skrabacz (Karen) of Leonardtown, MD, Theodore Skrabacz, Jr. (Sheryl) of Leonardtown, MD; Joseph Skrabacz (Sharon) of Niceville, FL, Theresa Hutzelmann (Eric) of Milford, PA, James Skrabacz and Sheila Skrabacz, both of Virginia Beach, VA; his sister, Delores Nering of O’Fallon, IL; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; his sister-in-law: Leigh Alvey; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Helen Ziemba, Stella Kersulis, Jenny Golic, Eddie Skrabacz and Raymond Skrabacz.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Gregory Skrabacz, Steven Skrabacz, Michael Skrabacz, Jonathan Skrabacz, Daniel Skrabacz, and Eric Skrabacz

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Jaroslaw Gamrot 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Holy Face Catholic Church Cemetery in Great Mills, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

