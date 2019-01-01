Kevin Joseph Michael, PhD, 53, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on December 26, 2018. Kevin was born on March 9, 1965 in Lanham, MD to the late William Frederick Michael and Margaret Mary Weir Michael.

Kevin worked as an Engineer for the Census Bureau. He loved seafood, was an award-winning chili chef and was always exploring all of the different cities his kids moved to. Kevin was also a fan of classic rock music, trivia, and astronomy and enjoyed the outdoors during warm weather. Kevin was to graduate in the coming spring with a PhD in Systems Engineering.

Kevin is survived by his children: Timothy Joseph Michael, David Joshua Michael and Ashley Lauren LaRocca. Also surviving are his mother, Margaret, brothers, Stephen Vincent Michael, Richard Jerome Michael, John Charles Michael, several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his fiance’, Cynthia Simpson and his dogs, Tucker and Skylar.

Family will receive friends for Kevin’s visitation on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 9am to 12pm with a Funeral Service at 12pm at Waldorf Church of Christ, 30 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial donations in Kevin’s name may be made to http://www.lls.org/leukemia, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the ASPCA.

