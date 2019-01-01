Lillian Joanne Frazier Holley Beamon “Joanne”

Lillian Joanne Frazier Holley Beamon (affectionately known as “Joanne”) of Scotland, Md departed this earthly life on December 25, 2018 in Leonardtown, Maryland. She was born on March 19, 1945 in Scotland, Md. She was the daughter of the late Ida Holley and Dennis Langley. Joanne graduated from George Washington Carver High School, Cortes Peters College in Washington, DC and Prince George’s Community College. During her career, she worked for the DC Government and the Federal Government. She later retired from the State Department as a Business Specialist.

Joanne loved the Lord and was always willing and ready to talk about and carry out the work of the Lord. She started her Christian journey at St. Luke United Methodist Church. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. This included spending time with her grandchildren who often enjoyed spending quality time with her during their spring breaks.

Joanne was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother that loved her family endlessly. Hearing her voice will truly be missed by all.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Dennis Langley and Ida Taylor. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband of 53 years Linwood Beamon and two children Linwood Jr. (Lynette) of Fort Washington, Md, and Anthony (Tomeka) of Clinton, Md. She also leaves five grandchildren: Zaakirah Beckford, Shaniqua Tate, Christina Beamon, Wynter Beamon, and Anthony Beamon Jr. Four brothers: Stanley Langley (Elaine), Stephen Langley, Dennis Hutcherson, Joseph Taylor and one sister, Sandra Holt. Three brothers-in-law: Harry Pruden (Estelle), Robert Pruden, and Alton Pruden. Two sisters-in-law: Beulah Taylor (Bernard) and Mary Crockett. She also leaves cherished memories with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.