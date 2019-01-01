Carlton “Carl” Richard Yowell, 71

Carlton “Carl” Richard Yowell, age 71 of La Plata, Maryland, died December 22, 2018 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Carl was the firstborn son of Carlton Traveris Yowell and Emily Ramona O’Lare Yowell Clancy. Growing up, he was a hard-working and adventurous young man who fiercely loved and protected his four younger brothers. He enjoyed studying history and was a skilled athlete. He attended Surrattsville High School, which is where he met his future wife, Patricia Ann Crenshaw Yowell. He married his high school sweetheart and had a marriage full of love and happiness.

After graduating high school, Carl enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. When he returned home, his wife and he settled down in Clinton, Maryland, and raised two beloved daughters. He also joined the Prince George’s County Police Department to support his family, and continue his tradition of honor and service. Carl had a distinguished career in which he retired as a Deputy Sheriff with the rank of Major after 30 years.

After his retirement, he thrived as a stamp dealer who was known for being a fair businessman. It was in his retirement that he was able to take on his most favorite role, that of grandfather. Having grandsons was his greatest joy.

Carl was an intelligent man with a tremendous sense of humor. He was a man of faith who allowed his actions to speak for him, in that he was honest, straightforward, and full of integrity. Generous yet private, he was quick to help others wherever he could.

Carl was predeceased by his parents as well as his brothers, Raymond Clancy and Michael Yowell.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Ann Yowell; his daughters, Wendy Marie Yowell and Heather Lynn Guiffre; his son-in-law, Kevin; his brothers, James Yowell and Robert Clancy; and his grandchildren, Anthony Guiffre and Patrick Guiffre.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Friends will be received at 10 AM, and the service will begin at 11 AM.

Contributions in Carl’s name may be sent to First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646.