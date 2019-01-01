Thomas Everett Coombs, 83 of Pomfret, Maryland, died December 24, 2018.

Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a life-long member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, Maryland. He was also a life-long carpenter and handyman at Baldus Real Estate. He loved to hunt, fish, crab, and garden and was a devoted family man.

He was the seventh of 12 children of Joseph Edward Coombs and Marion Elizabeth Winkler Coombs. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his siblings, Frances Austin, Emily McKenzie, Chester Coombs, Jimmy Coombs, Bernice Pickeral, Howard Coombs, Ruth Tormey, and Glenn Coombs.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Ann Coombs; his son, Thomas Christopher (Vicki); his daughters, Cynthia Seibert (Dean), Crystal Wedding (Steve), and Caroline Rigo; his brother, Reginald (Reggie); his sisters, Becky Winkler and Rachel Cutlip; his grandchildren, Brittany, Carly, Cathleen, and Caitlyn; and his great grandchildren, Andrew and Madison.

Friends received on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Maryland. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, Maryland. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Charles County or St. Joseph’s Church.