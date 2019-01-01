Susan Elizabeth Carroll, 52

Susan Elizabeth Carroll, age 52 of La Plata, Maryland, passed away on December 28, 2018 after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born on Halloween, October 31, 1966 in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of John (Bob) and the late Ellen S. Carroll of La Plata, Maryland, she attended F. B. Gwynn Education Center and graduated in 1987. She lived in La Plata, Maryland with her loving parents and later at Graymar, her group home in Port Tobacco, Maryland.

Susan participated for many years in the Special Olympics and received numerous gold and silver medals for swimming and basketball competitions. She also excelled at horseback riding, golf, Singing, and dancing. She loved boating, fishing, and spending time with her family.

Susan is survived by her father, John R. Carroll; her three sisters, Shannon Murphy of Greeley, Colorado, Julianne Posey (Thomas) of Broomes Island, Maryland, and Jane Staples (Stephen) of La Plata, Maryland; and her aunt, Linda Keiser of La Plata, Maryland. She also leaves behind six nephews and nieces, Gunnar Staples, Blair Pose-Pickett, Thomas Posey III, Kara Rodenhizer, John “Cubby” Rodenhizek, Thomas Rodenhizer and great nephew and niece, Aiden Stampfli and Kennedy Bianco.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen S. Carroll; her brother, Jason Robert Carroll; beloved grandparents, William and Julia Sturcey, Howard and Lucille Carroll; and her uncle, Robert Keiser.

Friends received on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland. Pallbearers: Thomas H. Posey, Jr., Stephen T. Staples, Gunnar Staples, Clifford Barnes, Omar Kassem, Michael Messick, and Steven Lowe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan’s name are asked to HARC of Charles County, 79 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 20602.