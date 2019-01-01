One Person Transported to Trauma Center After Striking Tree in Leonardtown

January 1, 2019

On Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at approximately 12:40 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Sunnyside Road, and Bacon Road in Loveville, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with the vehicles engine compartment on fire.

The single occupant/driver was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.


