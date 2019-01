On Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at approximately 10:00 p.m., police responded to the area of Colton Point Road, and Oakley Road for a motor vehicle accident.

Police arrived on scene to find a single vehicle, a Chevrolet pick-up truck had struck a guardrail and the driver had fled the scene after being picked up by another vehicle.

No known injuries were reported and police continue to investigate the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.