On Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at approximately 10:25 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Billingsley Road and St. Patricks Drive, in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving hazardous materials.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single cement truck overturned with the single occupant out of the vehicle and uninjured.

Firefighters remained on scene until crews could safely off-load the fuel from the trucks 50 gallon saddle tank.