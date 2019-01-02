Foot Pursuit in Lexington Park Results in Handgun Violation and Warrant Arrest for Fugitive

January 2, 2019
De’Atre Marquise Perkins, 23 of Temple Hills

On Friday, December 28, 2018, Trooper T. Howard from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack attempted a traffic stop in the area of Pacific Drive,  in Lexington Park, when the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit the operator was apprehended.

A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from his person and he gave a false name. His true identity was revealed and he was found to have active warrants through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of his vehicle revealed a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat and suspected marijuana.

The suspect was identified as De’Atre Marquise Perkins, 23 of Temple Hills.

Perkins is prohibited from possessing a firearm since he is considered a Fugitive From Justice.

He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with multiple counts of handgun possession, and marijuana greater than 10 grams.

6 Responses to Foot Pursuit in Lexington Park Results in Handgun Violation and Warrant Arrest for Fugitive

  1. Shawn on January 2, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Keepon selling more guns and more people will poses them. The cycle keeps going

    Reply
    • Shean on January 2, 2019 at 11:32 am

      More people will poses them. Sure…ummm…that makes sense clown.

      Reply
    • Excuses on January 2, 2019 at 12:13 pm

      I bet if guns were not available, Mr. Perkins would be an outstanding citizen.

      Reply
  2. Mr. Drummond on January 2, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    Another dude the government is trying to oppress. How do they expect people in the hood to feed their kids? Not like there is a huge amount of jobs in Temple Hills.

    Reply
  3. Perkins' Lawyer on January 2, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    Flush it.

    Reply
  4. Joe on January 2, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    Get a job B

    Reply

