Foot Pursuit in Lexington Park Results in Handgun Violation and Warrant Arrest for Fugitive

On Friday, December 28, 2018, Trooper T. Howard from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack attempted a traffic stop in the area of Pacific Drive, in Lexington Park, when the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit the operator was apprehended.

A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from his person and he gave a false name. His true identity was revealed and he was found to have active warrants through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of his vehicle revealed a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat and suspected marijuana.

The suspect was identified as De’Atre Marquise Perkins, 23 of Temple Hills.

Perkins is prohibited from possessing a firearm since he is considered a Fugitive From Justice.

He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with multiple counts of handgun possession, and marijuana greater than 10 grams.

