UPDATE: Donald Levi Warrick Arrested AGAIN by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE 1/8/2019: Donald Levi Warrick Jr., has been located and arrested.
1/2/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Donald Levi Warrick Jr., 30 of Lexington Park.
Warrick violated the conditions of his pre-trial release by removing his GPS device on December 29, 2018. Warrick was on pre-trial release for the charges of Assault Second Degree, and CDS Possession-Not Marijuana.
Warrick currently has a warrant for the charge of Escape Second Degree.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Donald Lee Warrick Jr., is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Previous Articles on Donald Levi Warrick
- The Last Time Donald Levi Warrick was Wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
- UPDATE: State Police Make Arrest in California Armed Robbery
- UPDATE: Three Arrested After Shots Fired in Great Mills
- Three Suspects Wanted in Liquor Store Theft
- Another time Warrick was Wanted in St. Mary’s County
Great dude, just went down the wrong path somehow. Hopefully he gets his life straightened out at some point.
I hope you are being sarcastic. No one with his record could be or should be referenced as being a “great dude”. If someone is nice to you but an @$$ hole and a danger to the rest of the community they lose their status as a great dude. If he hasn’t learned to follow the simple rules of society that everyone else has learned to live by at this point in his life then he is well on his way to being a lost cause. If they catch him they need to keep him locked up. They can let him out when he is 40, maybe he would decide to be a mature adult by then.
I know him for years he is ok guy. Just bad background. Get off his case
Good to know, I am sure his victims will find this comforting. For future reference everyone in the community needs to look the other way when he is committing his crimes because he had a bad background.
Agreed, and once he is arrested again I’m sure he’ll be released again. Because, he is an ok guy.
Biggot. Dude never had a chance in this world.
Ahhhh poor little “is ok” (reply to your January 3, 2019 at 11:15am post), do you have an excuse for everything? Poor little baby.
There is not one good thing about this turd
Great dude? Your judge of character is askew.
Flush this dud down the drain where the garbage belongs.
It was sarcasm, genius.
Hey, when you look past his 3 pages of activity on the MD Judiciary case search, he’s a great dude!
You flush garbage down the drain, too?
I flush all of my garbage down the drain; everyone says I’m crazy.
Why are you asking for the public’s help in locating him.. You’re just going to let him go again… No one has ANY ACCOUNTABILITY…. WHAT’S THE POINT
and we keep voting those people in the office. it needs to change.
Whomever he assaulted should be watching over their shoulder at all times.
Again the Judges have failed.Look how many times he has been arrested and how many times he has fled,but yet these Judges keep letting him go.This is why we have this constant revolving door of crime and it will continue to put us law abiding citizens at risk.GET RID OF THE JUDGES NOW.PROTEST.
This is a POS and so is or are the Judges that let this crap back out.
I remember back in the day, swear he was involve with my nesxt door neighbor before the lgbt community was accepted.
you always know whats going down on the low. Jrock when are we going to link?
This is a very violent boy, he ain’t no man. Him and his band of thieves rob peeple and jump on peeple. They always let out the monsters that society don’t wants
Looks like he robbed you of your spelling and grammar skills.
I wish I knew were he is. Is there a reward. It won’t be hard to find hanging with rest of da roaches