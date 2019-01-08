UPDATE: Donald Levi Warrick Arrested AGAIN by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

January 8, 2019
Donald Levi Warrick Jr., 30 of Lexington Park

UPDATE 1/8/2019: Donald Levi Warrick Jr., has been located and arrested.

1/2/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Donald Levi Warrick Jr., 30 of Lexington Park.

Warrick violated the conditions of his pre-trial release by removing his GPS device on December 29, 2018.  Warrick was on pre-trial release for the charges of Assault Second Degree, and CDS Possession-Not Marijuana.

Warrick currently has a warrant for the charge of Escape Second Degree.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Donald Lee Warrick Jr., is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

29 Responses to UPDATE: Donald Levi Warrick Arrested AGAIN by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

  1. Reg Mackworthy on January 2, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Great dude, just went down the wrong path somehow. Hopefully he gets his life straightened out at some point.

    • Anonymous on January 2, 2019 at 1:44 pm

      I hope you are being sarcastic. No one with his record could be or should be referenced as being a “great dude”. If someone is nice to you but an @$$ hole and a danger to the rest of the community they lose their status as a great dude. If he hasn’t learned to follow the simple rules of society that everyone else has learned to live by at this point in his life then he is well on his way to being a lost cause. If they catch him they need to keep him locked up. They can let him out when he is 40, maybe he would decide to be a mature adult by then.

    • Davey on January 2, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      I know him for years he is ok guy. Just bad background. Get off his case

      • Anonymous on January 3, 2019 at 7:57 am

        Good to know, I am sure his victims will find this comforting. For future reference everyone in the community needs to look the other way when he is committing his crimes because he had a bad background.

        • Not An ok Guy on January 3, 2019 at 8:59 am

          Agreed, and once he is arrested again I’m sure he’ll be released again. Because, he is an ok guy.

          • is ok on January 3, 2019 at 11:15 am

            Biggot. Dude never had a chance in this world.

          • Anonymous on January 3, 2019 at 5:59 pm

            Ahhhh poor little “is ok” (reply to your January 3, 2019 at 11:15am post), do you have an excuse for everything? Poor little baby.

    • Mad on January 2, 2019 at 10:09 pm

      There is not one good thing about this turd

  2. Levi's Momma on January 2, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Great dude? Your judge of character is askew.

    Flush this dud down the drain where the garbage belongs.

    • Anonymous on January 2, 2019 at 2:57 pm

      It was sarcasm, genius.

    • YourMomZaenus on January 2, 2019 at 3:38 pm

      Hey, when you look past his 3 pages of activity on the MD Judiciary case search, he’s a great dude!

    • Friend of the Devil on January 2, 2019 at 4:24 pm

      You flush garbage down the drain, too?

      I flush all of my garbage down the drain; everyone says I’m crazy.

  3. Anonymous on January 2, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Why are you asking for the public’s help in locating him.. You’re just going to let him go again… No one has ANY ACCOUNTABILITY…. WHAT’S THE POINT

    • Anonymous on January 3, 2019 at 12:11 pm

      and we keep voting those people in the office. it needs to change.

  4. Anonymous on January 2, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Whomever he assaulted should be watching over their shoulder at all times.

  5. Anonymous on January 2, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Again the Judges have failed.Look how many times he has been arrested and how many times he has fled,but yet these Judges keep letting him go.This is why we have this constant revolving door of crime and it will continue to put us law abiding citizens at risk.GET RID OF THE JUDGES NOW.PROTEST.

  6. Anonymous on January 2, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    This is a POS and so is or are the Judges that let this crap back out.

  7. Jrock on January 2, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    I remember back in the day, swear he was involve with my nesxt door neighbor before the lgbt community was accepted.

    • Anonymous on January 4, 2019 at 7:02 am

      you always know whats going down on the low. Jrock when are we going to link?

  8. Mad on January 2, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    This is a very violent boy, he ain’t no man. Him and his band of thieves rob peeple and jump on peeple. They always let out the monsters that society don’t wants

    • Grammar Police on January 4, 2019 at 5:58 am

      Looks like he robbed you of your spelling and grammar skills.

  9. Mad on January 2, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    I wish I knew were he is. Is there a reward. It won’t be hard to find hanging with rest of da roaches

