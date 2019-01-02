Tall Timbers Man Wanted by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Eric Vincent Moore, 37 of Tall Timbers.

Moore absconded from a court approved program on December 27, 2018.

Moore was incarcerated on the charges of Assault Second Degree, and Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle; he is currently wanted for the charge of Escape Second Degree.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eric Vincent Moore is asked to contact Detective James Bare at 301-475-4200 extension *8118, or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

