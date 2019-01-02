Motorized Scooter Crashes in Car in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at approximately 3:20 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of North Essex Drive and Saratoga Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a scooter.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle had been struck by a scooter.

The operator of the scooter was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The occupants of the passenger vehicle were not injured.

Maryland State Police and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remained on scene investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

