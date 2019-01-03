VIDEO: Waldorf Woman Resisting Arrest and Carried out of Red Lobster Caught on Video

On Friday, December 28, 2018, Deputy Sady from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Red Lobster located at Mall Circle, in Waldorf, for the report of a disorderly customer.

Once on scene police met with the general manager, who advised Dannisha Chanelle Walker, 21 of Waldorf, was sitting at the bar and causing a disturbance. He told police, Walker had worked for the restaurant in the past and in the last few weeks Walker has come into the restaurant and tried to fight employees, stolen items, and ran up a bar tab that she walked out on and didn’t pay for. He went on to say, all these events occurred at different times, not all at once.

When Walker came in on the night of the incident and was asked to leave, she told the general manager, “You should call the Sheriff”. A deputy asked Walker to step outside and talk with them, Walker stated I’m calling the Police, then looked at him and stated oh you are the police. The deputy asked Walker to please step outside and talk to him, which she raised her voice and replied no I ain’t leaving. The deputy then told Walker that she had to leave, the General Manager did not want her at the restaurant anymore. Walker began yelling that, the police and the restaurant were a bunch of racists, and she was calling her lawyer and not leaving. At this point police slid Walker’s chair out from the bar and told her that she was leaving and had to go. Walker began yelling that the police were assaulting her. Police then grabbed accused Walker’s elbow in an attempt to escort her out the building. Walker pulled away from police and began running away from them. When police grabbed Walker and tried to place her in handcuffs, she did the splits and fell to the ground yelling. Once she was on the ground police told her numerous times to give them her hands, which she would not. Police were able to place her in handcuffs. Once she was in handcuffs, she was told numerous times to get up, Walker would not get up or stand on her own and walk. Walker was carried out by 3 officers. Once Walker was outside, she continued yelling, and resisting while kicking at officers. When Walker was placed into a police cruiser, she kicked the ceiling, yelled profanities, and spit inside of the car.

Walker was charged with disturbing the peace, failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct.

Walker was also arrested on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Waldorf Ford on Route 301 in Waldorf for a similar incident.

Walker was employed at the dealership and had been fired. When police arrived, they made contact with the manager who said Walked refused to leave and taken ornaments from a Christmas tree and was throwing them. After Walker told police she would leave, she walked through the showroom and began to yell obscenities to employees and customers. Once outside, Walker continued to yell obscenities at customers and everyone in the parking lot. Police offered Walker a ride home, but she refused it. At that point Walker was ordered off the property by police, however Walker refused, and continued to yell obscenities. Police then informed Walker she was under arrest, and to put her hands behind her back. Walker ignored all orders from police a struggle ensued, she was placed in handcuffs and had to be carried to a police car.

Walker was charged with resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct.

Walker was also arrested on July 5, 2018 for violating a protective order after she refused to vacate a residence in Waldorf, after police issued her an interim protective order requiring her to do so.