Bushwood Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft, Assault, Destruction of Property, Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace

On Friday, December 23, 2018 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the La Plata Best Western Hotel for the report of a domestic assault. The caller stated that several hotel patrons were complaining of fighting in room 128.

Once police arrived at the hotel, they made contact with the front desk associate that called police and he stated that the three occupants were at the hotel, and that one of the males, later identified as Matthew Lee Spilman, 27 of Bushwood, had left and that a small white female and a male approximately, 6’5 and 300 pounds, who said his name was “Drew” got into a red mini-van and drove northbound on Crain Highway.

The front desk associate led police to room 128 where officers observed damage to the deadbolt mechanism and that the room was in total disarray. There were towels and trash all over the bathroom floor, trash can was overflowing with trash and condom wrappers, the bed was shifted away from the wall, bedding was all over the floor, a broken night stand lamp laying on the mattress, dirty clothes, and the window had been broken out.

Police also found a green Crown Royal bag laying on the floor. Upon emptying the bag, officers found an empty liquor bottle, a used syringe, a butane lighter, and a prescription for Zubsol V.

As police went back to the front desk, they learned who had rented the room and as officers were reading that information, Spilman called the hotel and asked to speak to the renter of the room. Officers took the phone and Spilman stated to police that he had heard that the renter was in trouble and that he wanted to speak with the victim

When police arrived at the residence, the female victim who was at the hotel earlier, she stated that she wanted to report being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend Matthew Lee Spilman. She also told police that Spilman had stolen her cellphone and vehicle from the hotel.

She told police that she was living with Spilman at her parent’s house but had to kick him out and that she began renting the room for Spilman on December 21, 2018 because he had been kicked out of his grandparent’s house. The victim also stated that she was staying with Spilman the previously two days. She also stated that Spilman suffers from several mental disorders and is an avid drug user, but they didn’t use any drugs or alcohol while staying in the room.

Police told the victim that they had found liquor bottles and drug paraphernalia in the room but she stated that it must have been Spilman’s.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim had a prescription for Zubsol V. When officers asked about “Drew” she said that he was a friend of Spilman’s and she didn’t know his name. The victims mother stated that she had brought a very large man into the house prior to police arriving and that the male was currently in the victim’s bedroom.

The large male stated that he and the victim had met on Facebook and had been “were dealing with one another for a few weeks.” He also stated that he came to the hotel on December 21, 2018 to pick up the victim so that they could go on a date. The large male stated that Spilman was there, and was “acting cool” and walked outside to smoke a cigarette. When Spilman came back, he began acting crazy.

Police took photographs of the victim’s face, but saw no visible signs of bruises, lacerations, or ligature marks. While taking the photographs, officers noticed that the victim’s eyes were extremely dilated and she finally admitted to drinking and using cocaine in the room with both Spilman and the large male.

Spilman got in contact with police while they were speaking with the victim’s father. Spilman stated to police that he was the on that was assaulted and that he left because he was scared of the victim and the large male. Spilman was informed that he needed to return the vehicle and the cellphone back to La Plata or he would be arrested.

On December 23, 2018 officers received a phone call from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stating that they had found the stolen vehicle and that Spilman was at the Charlotte Hall Wawa. The deputy stated that he received a phone call from the victim’s father stating that he had received a text message from Spilman saying that he had the victim’s vehicle and that he had locked the keys in the car. Spilman was told that the victim’s father was on his way with the spare key but instead called the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

A summons was issued on December 24, 2018 and Spilman has been charged with malicious destruction of property value $1,000, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, theft less than $100, motor vehicle/unlawful taking, assault second degree.