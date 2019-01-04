Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Awards $2,000 to CSM

Members of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce presented the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation with $2,000 for student scholarships during the chamber’s annual holiday Business After Hours event hosted by CSM at its Prince Frederick Campus.

“We are so proud to present this check in the amount of $2,000 to the College of Southern Maryland,” said Chamber President Bob Carpenter. “This check represents the largest amount the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce has contributed in a single year to the college. Last year, our check was for $1,500. This year, $500 more. And, Maureen (Murphy), next year it will be at least $2,500.”

Accepting that promise, and the $2,000 checked, CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy, expressed thanks and praise for her fellow chamber members.

“Tonight we wrap up the festivities that mark the year-long celebration of our 60th anniversary year, and I must say, as the college’s fifth president in 60 years, every day I see the value that the College of Southern Maryland brings to our community,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy as she accepted the donation and thanked fellow chamber members. “Much has changed during the 60 years, but the importance and support of this college, as demonstrated through the chamber’s generosity this evening, has remained the same – absolutely awesome.”

“The role CSM plays in preparing our future leaders for successful careers in business is so very important,” replied Carpenter. “We are glad we can play a role in that preparation, and look forward to employing in our companies the men and women that benefit from this scholarship. Better yet, we look forward to working for them as they launch their businesses.”