Great Mills Man Arrested for Multiple Firearm Charges and Possession of 186 Grams of Marijuana

On January 2, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, regarding a possible wanted individual.

Upon arrival a vehicle was observed occupied by several individuals; as deputies approached the vehicle a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Contact was made with Jalonte Dalquan Ford, 19, of Great Mills, who was an occupant in the vehicle.

A search of Ford and the bag in his possession yielded over 186 grams of suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun, which investigation later determined was stolen from Calvert County.

Further search of the vehicle yielded another handgun which was wrapped in a shirt, located under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, within reach of the driver and rear passenger.

Martiez Armeni Briscoe, 22 of Lexington Park, occupied the driver’s seat, and a 15 year-old-male juvenile was seated in the rear passenger seat behind Briscoe.

Briscoe was arrested and charged with Handgun in Vehicle; the minor was arrested and charged as a juvenile with Handgun in Vehicle.

Ford was charged with the following crimes:

Loaded Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Possession of Firearm/Minor

Possession of Marijuana > 10 Grams

Theft