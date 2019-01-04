Waldorf Woman Arrested at Hooters in Waldorf After Assaulting Male Customer in Front of Police

On Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Deputy Pickeral of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hooters located on Route 301 in Waldorf, for the report of a disorderly customer.

Upon arrival, police made contact with a female manager, who stated the following, “she observed a female, later identified as Jessie Lynn Haiden, 38, of Waldorf, become disorderly throughout the duration she had been there. She was kissing random females at the bar on the cheek and cussing men out at the bar. She advised Haiden had consumed 2 or 3 shots of liquor during her time inside the restaurant, but came in intoxicated. She further stated Haiden had been coming to the bar approximately 2 or 3 times a week for the last three months or so, and is always causing similar problems, such as using profanity towards other patrons and arriving intoxicated. She said Haiden had previously left the bar with someone else earlier in the afternoon, but returned a short time later after being told not to come back.

Police walked into the bar and observed Haiden standing on the right side of the bar wearing a pink jacket, they watched while Haiden walked over to a male patron seated on the left side of the bar and shove him, she then started yelling profanities loudly towards him. The officer grabbed Haiden’s hands and attempted to place her under arrest by pushing her up against the bar stool while giving her verbal commands to quiet down and advised her she was under arrest. As the officer grabbed Haiden, she yelled “get the f##k off of me”, and kicked him twice in the knee. Haiden attempted to pull her hands away from the officer and turn away from him. Another patron inside the bar assisted the deputy in holding one arm while she was taken into custody.

Haiden continued to yell profanities while she was escorted outside to a police car.

The male that was assaulted wished to not be involved in the investigation and asked no charges to be pressed on his end of the assault.

Haiden was transported to the Charles County Detention Center. While in the back seat of the police car, Haiden told the officer she wished to speak with her lawyer and requested they call him. Haiden was informed, she would be able to call a lawyer once she spoke with a court commissioner, and she continued to talk to the officer. She said she was assaulted by a male at Hooters and that is why she hit him. Police told Haiden since that alleged assault happened prior to their arrival and since she walked over to the male and assaulted him again, it was a separate assault and not in self-defense. Haiden acknowledged they were right, then later retracted her statement and stated the male had called her fat, which caused Haiden to become angry and assault him. Haiden said she was in law school and was scared she was going to lose her job. Haiden advised she was not a bad girl, but she could become disorderly when she drank, and said she did not consume much alcohol during the evening.

Haiden was charged with

assault second degree

resisting arrest

intoxicated public disturbance

fail obey a lawful order

disturb the peace

disorderly conduct