Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Theft, Burglary and Gun Charges

On Thursday, December 6, 2018 Detective Rector of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to investigate a theft/burglary that occurred at a residence on Broomes Island.

The victim advised police that over the last twelve to eighteen months, several items of value had gone missing from his residence and out buildings on his property.

The victim immediately identified a former employee, Timothy Brian Conner, 55 of Prince Frederick, because of his criminal past and because he had access to those structures.

The victim listed numerous items that had been stolen. During the investigation, the pawn records of Conner were reviewed and it became evident that Conner was pawning items from the victim’s residence. Police were able to determine that Conner had pawned four items from the list provided by the victim. Numerous silver bars valued at over $2,000 were pawned at JW Jewelers in Prince Frederick on several dates ranging from August 21, 2017, August 28, 2017, September 11, 2017, and November 25, 2017.

Detectives responded to Conner’s residence in Prince Frederick to conduct an interview. When detectives made contact with Conner’s, he immediately invited two detectives inside. Conner informed police that he had a loaded shotgun on the bed in the main room of the house. Conner told police that they could look where ever the hell they wanted around this place, he had nothing to hide.

Numerous items in the residence were checked for being stolen and they all returned negative results. An interview of Conner was conducted and he provided no confession was not cooperative in the investigation. Conner did however say that he was familiar with the victim’s property because he used to work for the victim. Conner also stated that he frequents the Broomes Island area to conduct narcotics transactions.

During the investigation, police learned that Conner was a felon and a check through the Maryland State Police Gun Center confirmed that Conner is prohibited from possessing firearms/ammunition at this time.

Conner was arrested and charged with theft $1,500 to under $25,000, illegal possession of ammo, RFL/shotgun possession-disqual, rifle/shot-poss w/fel con and is due in district court on February 15, 2019.

Conner was released on a $2,5000 bond on December 22, 2018.

