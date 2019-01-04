Weis Markets in St. Mary’s County to Close in a few Weeks

Signs throughout the Weis Markets in California informed customers they would be closing their doors for good on January, 25, 2019.

The Weis Markets in Lexington Park, Callaway and Solomons will remain open.

Weis Markets Inc., which is headquartered in Sunbury, Pa., bought 38 Food Lion supermarket locations in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware in 2016 from Delhaize Group, Food Lion’s parent company. Delhaize had to sell 13 of its 21 Food Lion stores in this area as part of the requirements to win the Federal Trade Commission’s approval for its merger with Royal Ahold, the parent company of Giant Foods.

Many of the shelves at the California location are already bare. An employee told SMNEWSNET, they just found out about the closing and they heard most if not all the employees were offered jobs at other Weis Markets in the area.

