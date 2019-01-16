Owing’s Woman and Huntingtown Man Charged With Theft

On August 4, 2018, a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The victim stated that he had various items stolen from his residence over the past several days which included money, jewelry, hand tools, power tools, and household goods.

One piece of jewelry that was stolen was a mint in box Dreyfuss and Company wrist watch and the watch was located at Fast Pawn Brokers in Annapolis and that the suspect, identified as Tiffany Michelle Lang, 31 of Owings, had sold it to the store.

The store provided photos to police that showed Lang with two co-conspirators, Melvin L. Mackall Jr and Sarah E. Beck at the counter during the transaction with the watch still in the box on the counter. On of the power tools stolen was an echo chainsaw valued at $385 and it was entered into the NCIC computer as stolen.

On August 29, 2018 the stolen chainsaw was located at Fast Pawn Brokers in Annapolis and was sold to the store on August 23, 2018. The seller gave his Maryland driver license as ID for the pawn ticket. He was identified as Melvin L. Mackall Jr, 41 of Huntingtown. Photographs provided by the store showed Mackall with two female co-conspirators identified as Sarah Beck and Tiffany Lang. The store also provided video of the three at the counter during the transaction.

Lang has been charged with theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and a summons was issued on December 25, 2018. Lang is due in district court February 25,2019. Mackall has been charged with theft $100 to $1,500 and a summons was issued on December 26, 2018. Mackall is due in district court on February 11, 2018.

A booking photo of Melvin L. Mackall was not available.