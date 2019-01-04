SMECO Alerts Customers to Avoid Scams

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) was recently contacted by some customer-members who received phone calls from scammers threatening to disconnect their power if they don’t make a payment within 30 minutes. The caller ID even says SMECO.
Tom Dennison, managing director of government and public affairs at SMECO, said, “If customers receive a phone call from someone threatening to disconnect their power, they may hang up. If they want to verify account information, they can call SMECO directly. Our contact center is open 24 hours a day, every day. SMECO’s phone number is 1-888-440-3311, and it’s printed on every customer bill.” The following describes SMECO’s routine for collecting payments from customers.
- SMECO will mail a termination notice if a bill is past due.
- SMECO calls customers who owe a past due balance using an automated phone system with a recorded message; rarely will SMECO employees make personal “collection” phone calls.
- Collection calls are made about 10 days before service is to be terminated. SMECO does not require payment at the time of the call.
- Unknown callers who give short deadlines and threaten to cut off service within an hour or two are probably running a scam.
- SMECO does not make collection calls or terminate service on weekends or holidays.
- If service is going to be terminated, a SMECO collector will knock on the customer’s door before turning off service.
- SMECO collectors will accept credit card payments, checks, or money orders, but they do not accept cash.
“SMECO issues alerts when customers notify us that these scams are taking place. We want to prevent these crooks from stealing thousands of dollars from unsuspecting residents and businesses,” said Dennison. “We don’t want people to be tricked out of their hard-earned money so we educate our customers on how they can protect themselves.”
For customers who believe they have received a fraudulent email or phone call, some basic guidelines follow.
- Customers should use the phone number printed on their monthly bill and only give payment information over the phone if they initiate the contact.
- Customers should not provide personal information, banking information, user names, passwords, or account information to unauthorized callers or in an email.
- Customers should not provide Green Dot, Western Union, or Moneygram payments to unauthorized callers.
- Customers should never meet unauthorized callers at a local store or bank to make a payment—their personal safety could be at risk.
Our business was contacted an hour ago from phone number 1-800-688-0501. The heavily accented person told me that some manager is on his way to disconnect our SMECO services within 30 minutes unless I go to Dollar store or Weiss Market and purchase a pre-paid credit card. I was to call them prior to the purchase and they would instruct me which card to purchase. Once purchased I was to give them the pre-paid card number and my account would be OK again.
I watched a similar scam on youtube a few weeks ago, but verified with SMECO anyway to confirm that my balance was ZERO. I have to admit that initially I was confused and for a minute believed them. The heavy accent by the two people I talked to, google’ing the 800 number with no results and the demand to purchase the pre-paid card within 30 minutes was a dead give away for me that this was a scam.
A minute ago I had another call form the same person (Cindy) asking where the money is. This time the caller ID number showed a valid SMECO 888 number.
I received a call this morning from a number that says SMECO. I knew it was a scam when the person asked to speak to the owner of the house instead of my name. Then, when he said I was late on my bill and service would be disconnected; I cussed him out and then hung up the phone. I’m sure they won’t call me again.