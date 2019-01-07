Wanted Lexington Park Man Arrested for Trespassing and Resisting Arrest at Millison Plaza

On Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at approximately 4:35 p.m., while patrolling in the area of Millison Plaza, Deputy Beishline of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed Anthony C. Wright, 50 of Lexington Park, loitering in front of The Well Pet Clinic.

When Wright saw the deputy approaching him, he attempted to leave the area at a fast pace. Wright was told to stop which he ignored and continued past The Lexington Park Cleaners.

Deputy Beishline stopped Wright, he noticed that Wright had an open container of alcohol and advised him that he was trespassing.

Deputy Beishline then advised Wright that he was under arrest. As the deputy was attempting to place Wright under arrest, he immediately tensed up his arms and attempted to pull away.

The deputy advised Wright that he was under arrest and that he needed to stop resisting. Wright attempted to pull away again and forced both of them into the glass window in front of the Lexington Park Cleaners.

Wright began yelling loudly that he did nothing wrong and that caused people who were walking into businesses to walk over and start filming the arrest. The deputy took Wright to the ground and placed him under arrest.

The deputy noticed a strong alcoholic odor coming from Wright and he admitted that he had been drinking throughout the day.

Corporal Potter, issued a notice not to trespass to Wright on October 23, 2012. Wright was advised numerous times that he had a notice not to trespass for all of Millison Plaza and can not enter the property.

It was also determined that Wright has an active warrant for his arrest.

Wright was arrested and charged with trespass private property, disorderly conduct, resist/interfere with arrest, consuming alcoholic beverage in public. He was released on a $1,000 bond on January 2, 2019 and is due in district court on February 5, 2019.

