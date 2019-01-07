Fist Fight on Side of Road in Prince Frederick Leads to Arrest for Two Lusby Men

On Friday, December 14, 2018, while on routine patrol, Deputy Mohler from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road, when heobserved two black males actively fighting behind a vehicle in the area of Mountain Trail in Prince Frederick.

Deputy Mohler observed both individuals striking each other while holding onto each other with their non-striking hand.

As Deputy Mohler pulled onto the scene, an unidentified individual fled the scene towards Adam’s Rib and left in an unidentifiable black vehicle. As the two were fighting they were causing traffic in the right lane to slow down and shift into the left lane as the two individuals were moving closer to the travel portion of the roadway.

Deputy Mohler drew his taser and told the two individuals fighting to lay on the ground. The pair were identified as Timothy Gareth Mackall Jr, 32, and Jay Hamilton Wilkins, 46, both of Lusby by their Maryland Identification Cards.

After Deputy Lorenzano arrived, both individuals were detained and both had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from their breath.

Mackall advised deputies that he and Wilkins were travelling in Mackall’s vehicle when they began to have a verbal argument. Wilkins told Mackall that he wanted to get out of the vehicle, so Mackall stopped the car to let him out. Mackall then told police that Wilkins would not exit the vehicle and that he physically removed Wilkins.

Removing Wilkins started the fight between the two and that Mackall didn’t contact police because he would have been a snitch.

Both Mackall and Wilkins denied assaulting each other.

Both Mackall and Wilkins were arrested and charged with second degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct.

Mackall was released a short while later on a $1,000 bond and is due in district court on January 14, 2019.

Wiliins was released a short while later on a $3,000 bond and is due in district court on January 14, 2019.

