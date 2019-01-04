Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Activity Reported in Bannister Neighborhood

January 4, 2019

On Thursday, January 3, 2019, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Bannister Circle and Bryan Court in Waldorf for the report of suspicious activity.

A witness told officers he was inside his vehicle at the corner of Bannister Circle and Bryan Court when he observed a beige or cream colored older model minivan stop on Bannister Circle, on the other side of the road, just before 1413 Boswell Court. The driver, described as a black male in his 20’s, got out of the vehicle and approached another black male, possibly in his 20’s, who was standing nearby. The driver grabbed the male’s legs near the ankles, lifted him up and aggressively threw him in the passenger side of the van. The driver sped off. The witness advised there was another person in the area walking a dog who fled when they observed the activity. The witness was not able to provide any additional information relating to the description of either male.

At this time, there are no reports of missing persons that could be related to this incident and no other similar calls were received.

Anyone with information about this event is asked to call Captain C. Baker at (301) 932-2222.


One Response to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Activity Reported in Bannister Neighborhood

  1. Arm and Hammer on January 4, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Suspicious activiety? Bannister circle? Seems like they should setup another police station here.

