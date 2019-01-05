Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Armed Robbery

On January 4, 2019 at 5:02 p.m. a citizen called 911 to report an attempted carjacking/armed robbery in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Dunkirk. As the citizen returned to her vehicle she noticed a male leaning on a silver sedan parked close to her vehicle. When she entered her car, the suspect opened the car door and claimed he had a handgun motioning to his hand inside of his hooded sweatshirt. The male suspect forced the woman into the passenger seat of her car and demanded her car keys. The victim began to scream for help at which time a witness noticed the commotion.

Off-duty and on-duty deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located the victim still in the parking lot. Just prior to their arrival, a male suspect fled in a silver four-door sedan. A witness was able to obtain the tag number for the suspect vehicle and a description of the suspect. Deputies secured the area and immediately began attempting to locate the suspect. Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau arrived on the scene and determined the suspect was possibly headed to a residence in Chesapeake Beach Maryland. When deputies responded to the residence a vehicle matching the description was located in the driveway. The suspect, identified as Justin David Gegor, 28, of Chesapeake Beach, was located inside of the residence. He was interviewed and subsequently arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

Sheriff Mike Evans would like to commend the citizens and deputies for working together to ensure this criminal was caught quickly before he could cause any additional harm in the community. He stated, “My hats off to those citizens, they were able to get a good accurate description of the suspect, which was key to law enforcement being able to catch him within minutes of committing the crime.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective Mike Mudd at 410-535-2800 ext. 2469, or Michael.Mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

