Charles Edmund Cunningham Jr., 77, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on December 29, 2018 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf.

Fondly known as Chuck or Charlie, Mr. Cunningham was born on December 26, 1941 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to the late Dorothy Agnes Donovan Cunningham and Charles Edmund Cunningham Sr. He served in the U. S. Air Force until he was Honorably Discharged in 1969 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Mr. Cunningham worked as a mechanic at La Plata Tire Center and later was the owner and operator of Affordable Appliance Care in Waldorf. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry, woodworking, being at the beach and spending time with his Yorkie, Babie. Mr. Cunningham was a member of the American Legion Post in Waldorf.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cunningham was preceded in death by his sister Patty Jo Gates.

He is survived by his wife Janice L. Cunningham and several cousins, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends to gather on January 11, 2019 from 1PM until time of service at 2PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.