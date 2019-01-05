Herman Walter Harris, Jr., 52

Herman Walter Harris, Jr. age, 52, of Port Tobacco, MD died on December 30, 2018 at Charles Regional Hospital.

Herman was born on August 17th, 1966 at Eugene LeLane Memorial Hospital in Riverdale, Maryland. He was a resident of Charles County HARC and an active participant at Sage Point Medical Day Care. Herman previously attended Melwood’s Personal Enrichment and Residential Program. He also worked in the sheltered workshop, working on various tasks for many years.

While at home, Herman loved spending time with his friends. He loved to watch television especially his favorite show, Sanford and Son. He enjoyed working on puzzles and talking about his day. He loved making arts and crafts and community activities. He loved going to special population dances and participating in special Olympics bowling and basketball.

A gathering on Monday, January 7, 2018 from 10:00 am until a time for a memorial service to begin at 11:00 am at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment will follow immediately at 12:30 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.