Alfred Thomas “Pete” Boyd Jr., 73, of Bryans Road, Maryland, passed away at his home on January 1, 2019.

Born on August 26, 1945 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Mary Pauline Overby Boyd and the late Alfred Thomas Boyd Sr. Mr. Boyd served in the U. S. Army until he was Honorably Discharged in 1966 at the rank of Sergeant. He then was a Union carpenter, with Local 177 (previously 132), working in the commercial construction trade for over 45 years. Mr. Boyd enjoyed working in his garden growing a variety of vegetables. He was a jack of all trades.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Gloria Boyd-Graninger and her husband Mark, Carolyn Sue Boyd, Alfred Thomas Boyd, and John Hugh Boyd; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three sisters and four brothers; also survived by other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 10AM to time of service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.