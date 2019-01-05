Betty Ann Ellis, 80, of Brandywine, MD went to Heaven, Monday, December 31, 2018. She passed peacefully at home after fighting brain cancer for a year.

Betty was the daughter of Alexander and Elizabeth Letcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Denise R. Kastronis.

Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Ellis, sons Fred Ellis (Ada), Perry Ellis (Debbie), son-in-law, John P. Kastronis, Jr, sister Naomi Thompson (Ronald), brother Alexander Letcher (Bern), 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 6, 2pm-4pm, 6pm-8pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 7, 11am, at Cheltenham United Methodist Church, 11111 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty’s name to: Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122, Cheltenham United Methodist Church, 11111 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 or Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD