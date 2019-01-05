Royce Jackson Payne, Jr., 63, of Hughesville, Maryland passed away on January 1, 2019. Born on December 4, 1955, he was the son of the late Royce Payne and the late Rossie McGuire Harris.

Royce worked as a Painter his entire life and was employed with the Painters Union District Council 51 Local # 368.

He enjoyed old cars, taking his 67 Chevy Nova out for a joy ride. He also loved to spend his weekends at a campground in Rappahannock Virginia.

Royce is survived by his wife, Kathleen, his son Ryan Payne, and his daughter, Shannon Smith. Also surviving are his brother, David Welsh, sisters, Sylvia Warwick and Kathy Dibiase and his granddaughter, Shelby Rose Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Royce J. Payne III and his step father, William Harris.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Sunday, January 13th from 1pm to 4pm with Words of Remembrance at 3pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Royce’s name may be made to: American Cancer Society and Hospice of Charles County.

