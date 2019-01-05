Thomas Oakley Burch, Jr., 87, of Charlotte Hall, MD (formerly of Great Mills, MD) passed away on December 31, 2018 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on July 12, 1931 in Mechanicsville, MD to the late Thomas Oakley Burch, Sr. and Frances Ruth Burch.

Thomas was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. On September 2, 1954, Thomas enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in August 31, 1962. During his service he earned the Good Conduct Medal. He was an excellent auto mechanic for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed growing vegetable gardens and was an excellent cook. His favorite hobby was fishing. He also enjoyed playing cards (pitch and rummy).

He is survived by his children: Thomas Oakley Burch the 3rd of California, MD, Mary Evelyn Mahoney of Lexington Park, MD, and John Jeffery Burch of Lexington Park, MD., also his brothers, Joseph Morris Burch of Charlotte Hall, MD, Ralph Clements Burch of Mechanicsville, MD, Jennings Matthew Burch of Conway, SC, Dennis Xavier Burch of Mechanicsville, MD and James Michael Burch of Waldorf, MD; grandchildren, Patrick Dwayne Mahoney, Sarah Michelle Mahoney, and Thomas Oakley Burch the 4th; and in addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Sally Lavana Burch (Pier), Mary Evelyn Nelson, Francis Stanley Burch, Richard Melvin Burch, Annie Victoria Morgan, Doris May Sorrell, Brenda Lee Alvey, Carolyn Burch, Mildred Burch and stepson John Vernon Grinder.

Family will receive friends on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

