Wilmer “Pop” Emanuel Quade, Sr., 88 of Brandywine, MD passed away in Clinton, MD on December 28, 2018. Wilmer was born in Charlotte Hall, MD on February 18, 1930 to the late John Hillary Quade and Mary Owens Quade. Wilmer enjoyed farming after he retired from the Navy Ordinance Facility as an Explosive Engineer.

In addition to his parents, Wilmer was predeceased by his brother, David Quade. He is survived by his loving wife, Nellie Quade; his sons, Wilmer, Jr. “Willie” (Joan) and Johnny (Pam) Quade, both from Brandywine, MD and James “Jimmy” Quade of Spotsylvania VA; his daughters, Linda Quade Kimble, Doris Quade Swiderski, Connie “Susie” Quade Paiz (Ray), all of Mechanicsville, MD and Donna Quade Thompson (Mike) of Brandywine, MD; his brothers, John Francis, Hillary, Chester, Harold, Earnie and Joseph Harold Quade; his sisters, Marie Hamilton, Mary Wolfinger, Anna Mae Jenkins, Elsie Baird; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Wilmer’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, January 14th from 11:30am to 1pm with a Funeral Service at 1pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Pallbearers will be: Kevin Thompson, Keilh Thompson, Jason Quade, Rodger Kimble, Mikey Quade and John Swiderski.

Memorial donations in Wilmer’s name made to be to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 4600 Fairfax Drive, Suite 102, Arlington, VA 22203.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.